Recall alert: Xanax recalled nationwide

The Food and Drug Administration has announced the nationwide recall of the anti-anxiety medication Xanax.

The agency said the recall affects a single lot, 8177156, which expires on 02/28/2027.

The recall occurred because the pills failed dissolution specifications, the FDA said.

The recalled Xanax came in 3 mg pills with the bottles containing 60 tablets. They were distributed by Viatris Specialty of Morgantown, West Virginia. They were produced in Ireland and have NDC number 58151-506-91.

The pills were distrubuted in the U.S. from Aug, 27, 2024 to May 29, 2025, the California State Board of Parmacy said in a news release.

They were initially recalled on March 17, but the recall was classified as a Class II on April 8.

A Class II recall is “a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote,” the FDA said.

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