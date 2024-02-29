Recall alert: 42K tankless water heaters recalled due to fire hazard

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of about 42,000 tankless water heaters after reports that gas can leak from the regulator connection, posing a fire hazard.

The water heaters are made by Camplux and are made to be used outside with an attached propane tank and can be used to shower or for other hot water needs.

They were sold in black, white or gray/silver with the logo Camplux printed on the heater’s front, the CPSC said.

The product label with the appliance’s details is attached to the side of the water heater.

The following water heaters are part of the recall:

AY132, 5L 1.32 GPM, 34,00 btu/hr. made on or before Sept. 17, 2021

BD1586L, 1.58 GPM 41,000 btu/hr, made on or before Nov. 17, 2021

BW2118L, 2.11 GPM 55,000 btu/hr, made on or before Nov. 17, 2021

BW264, 12.8L 2.64 GPM 68,000 btu/hr, made on or before Nov. 17, 2021

BW422, 16L 4.22 GPM 110,000 btu/hr, made on or before Dec. 20, 2021

They were sold on Amazon and Walmart’s websites from June 2018 through December 2021 for between $160 and $400.

Owners of the water heaters should stop using them and turn off the gas. They also should contact the company for a free repair kit, the CPSC said.

For more information, contact Home Appliances at 844-538-7475 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email or online.

