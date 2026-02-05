Police: DUI suspect drove vehicle with 3 children in trunk

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Police in suburban Denver who pulled over a motorist suspected of DUI were stunned to discover three children in the vehicle’s trunk. The suspect later said he was trying to be a “fun dad” by letting them play in that space.

According to a Facebook post by the Westminster Police Department, the incident occurred on Jan. 23. Officers conducting a traffic stop said they smelled alcohol after coming into contact with the motorist.

According to body camera footage, the man, later identified as Thomas Michael Raiola, initially agreed to do roadside sobriety tests but then declined, KCNC reported.

Police said that after placing Raiola in handcuffs, the suspect said there were children hiding in the trunk.

“Sure enough, three kids were in the trunk,” police wrote on Facebook. “We’d like to point out it was also freezing temps outside during this stop. Luckily, the kids were unharmed. Several bottles of alcohol were also recovered from inside the vehicle.”

The ages of the children were not revealed by police.

Raiola was arrested on suspicion of DUI, reckless driving, failure to provide a valid insurance and three counts of child abuse, police said. He was transported to the Adams County Jail and the children were released to family members.

Reached by telephone on Feb. 4, Raiola told KDVR that the episode “looks a lot worse than it was.”

“I told my kids three times, no. They wanted to go into the trunk to just (ride) around with them in the parking lot, and I said, ‘No, no, no’ and then like, ‘Please, Dad, please,’” Raiola told the television station. “So, then I was like, ‘All right, fine.’ So, then I ride around the parking lot.

“I was going fast, and they were laughing, and I’m like, ‘You guys OK?’ and they go like, ‘Yeah.” Then a cop (pulls me over). It looks a lot worse than it was. It was me trying to be a fun dad — when they pulled them out ... they had smiles on their faces.”

Raiola posted a $2,500 bond and will appear in court on March 16, online court records show.

