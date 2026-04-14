NZXT agrees to $3.45M settlement in civil RICO case over Flex program

People who rented gaming PCs may be able to get some of their money back thanks to a settlement in a civil racketeering and corruption case.

NZXT and its business partner Fragile agreed to a $3.45 million settlement in a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) case, PCWorld reported.

Despite the settlement, the companies do not admit to any wrongdoing, according to court documents.

The case centered on the company’s Flex program, which allowed gamers to rent PCs starting in 2024, TechSpot reported.

Gamer Nexus YouTube channel alleged that NZXT ran a “bait and switch” scheme where a customer would order a computer, but it would arrive with hardware that was not as good as promised, but still at the same price.

PCWorld estimates that for those who paid the lowest monthly rate, paid at least $1,920 in rental fees for a Core i5 system with 16GB of DDR5 RAM, while the highest tier would have cost $7,400 for a Core Ultra 9 system.

Court documents show that some of the settlement funds will go toward debt forgiveness, while others will receive payments equal to the current value of the PCs.

NZXT agreed to change its rental website, advertising and signups, among other adjustments, according to the documents.

The agreement has to be approved by the court.

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