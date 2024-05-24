Morgan Spurlock, ‘Super Size Me’ director, dies at 53

Morgan Spurlock, the documentary filmmaker known for eating McDonald’s every day for a month in the 2004 film “Super Size Me,” has died, according to multiple reports. He was 53.

Spurlock’s family confirmed he died Thursday in upstate New York from complications of cancer, according to a statement obtained by The Guardian and Variety.

“It was a sad day, as we said goodbye to my brother Morgan,” his brother, Craig Spurlock, said. “Morgan gave so much through his art, ideas, and generosity. The world has lost a true creative genius and a special man. I am so proud to have worked together with him.”

Check back for more on this developing story.





