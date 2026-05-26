Kyle Busch: What is sepsis, the condition that contributed to NASCAR star’s death?
ByBob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
ByBob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
While the life of Kyle Busch was being celebrated over the weekend during the Coca-Coca 600 NASCAR race in Charlotte, North Carolina, the condition that led to his death has come under more intense scrutiny.
Stephanie Parks Taylor, a sepsis researcher and specialist who is chief of hospital medicine at University of Michigan Health, said that Busch’s death was a “painful reminder” of how serious infections can become life-threatening quickly.
“Early recognition and rapid treatment are critical, and they can make the difference between recovery and tragedy,” she said.
Sepsis is much more common and more unpredictable than most people realize, Brahmbhatt said.
“The original problem may start in one area, but suddenly the emergency response spreads much farther than intended or needed,” Brahmbhatt, who is an assistant professor at the University of Central Florida’s College of Medicine, told CNN. “The body is trying to contain the threat. But in some situations, the inflammatory response becomes wide enough that blood pressure falls, oxygen levels suffer and organs begin to fail.
“That is what makes sepsis dangerous. The infection matters, but the body’s response matters just as much, if not more.”
Busch, a two-time NASCAR Cup series champion, was coughing up blood, experiencing shortness of breath and “was very hot” on Wednesday, according to a 911 call obtained by WSOC on Friday.
Busch was believed to have been suffering from a sinus condition in the week leading up to his death, according to the television station. While racing on May 10 at Watkins Glen, Busch radioed his team requesting a “shot” from a doctor after he finished competing.
Bacterial infections are the most common cause of sepsis, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Fungal, parasitic and viral infections are also potential sepsis causes.
Sepsis can also develop from urinary infections, kidney stones, abdominal issues and skin wounds, CNN reported.
Kenton Dover, a physician in pulmonary and critical care medicine at UNC Hospital at Chapel Hill, told WXII that pneumonia, an infection of the lungs, can fill up the organ with fluid and cause difficulty breathing.
“Typically, pneumonia will present with symptoms of either cough, shortness of breath, sometimes sputum and phlegm production, fever, chest pain,” Dover told the television station. “For many patients, it can be mild, and there’s various different causes of it.”
While pneumonia is common and can be treated through measures such as antibiotics or aspirin, the faster a person spots the symptoms, the quicker they can receive proper care.
“The minute patients develop symptoms, it’s good to get checked out to make sure it’s not something more serious that would need more aggressive care,” Dover told WXII.