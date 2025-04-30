Kangaroo named Sheila brings highway to standstill

MACON COUNTY, Ala. — It was hopping on one Alabama highway on Tuesday.

Vehicles weren’t rolling, but drivers got to see something hop down the highway - a kangaroo.

Sheila is her name and she brought traffic to a standstill on Interstate 85 in Macon County.

Escaped Kangaroo In this image taken from video, a runaway kangaroo moves down a stretch of interstate in Tuskegee, Ala., Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (Austin Andrew Price via AP) (Austin Andrew Price/AP)

State troopers shut down the highway in both directions for the safety of motorists until Sheila’s owner and law enforcement were able to get her under control, The Associated Press reported.

There was a car accident during the kangaroo’s excursion, but she was not involved, CNN reported.

Sheila’s owner, Patrick Starr, used a tranquilizer dart to knock her out and to be able to carry her to a vehicle to take her home.

“When somebody said there was a kangaroo, of course I didn’t believe it, and nobody believed it. But I’m looking at him,” Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson said in a Facebook video.

Starr said Sheila escaped from her enclosure and was safe at home after her break at freedom. She was not sedated shortly after and was eating and drinking. She wasn’t hurt during her adventure.

Staff at the Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine checked her out, CNN reported.

“She‘s a sweet pet. I’m glad she‘s back home, and I’m glad everybody slowed down a little bit,” Starr, who runs a pumpkin patch and petting zoo, told the AP.

© 2025 Cox Media Group