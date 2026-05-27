‘Emily in Paris’ actor Pierre Deny dies suddenly after ALS battle

Actor Pierre Deny, known for his role in “Emily in Paris,” has died at the age of 69.

[ Read more trending news ]

Deny died on May 25 from ALS-related complications, Variety reported.

His daughters confirmed his death to AFP, saying he had “a sudden and severe case” of the disease.

ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is a disease of the nervous system that affects the nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. It often starts with muscle twitching and weakness in an arm or leg, trouble swallowing or slurred speech. It will progress until it affects the ability to move, speak, eat, and breathe. The condition is fatal, and there is no cure, but new therapies are being researched, the Mayo Clinic said.

Deny portrayed Louis de Léon in seasons three and four of the Netflix show, according to People magazine.

He began acting in the 1980s and was known for several roles on French television, including “Sous Le Soleil” and “Cinq soeurs.”

Deny appeared in more than 300 episodes of the French soap opera “Demain Nous Appartient,” from 2017 to 2023.

©2026 Cox Media Group