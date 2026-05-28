Ebola outbreak: CDC seeks volunteers for airport screenings

People entering the U.S. from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, or South Sudan will have to undergo screening for Ebola at several airports across the country.

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Enhanced screening has begun at three major hubs in the U.S.:

Washington Dulles International (IAD)

Hartfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)

George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH)

The screenings will be overseen by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Homeland Security’s Customs and Border Protection.

The CDC said that if American passengers were not originally scheduled to fly into the above-listed airports, their plans would be rebooked to one of the three locations.

Once there, they will have to be escorted to a screening area, complete a questionnaire, have a temperature check and undergo observations.

Extra screening may need to be conducted on a case-by-case basis.

If a person has no symptoms, they’re being told to monitor their health for 21 days after leaving the Congo, Uganda, or South Sudan, the CDC said.

The federal government has temporarily barred foreign nationals, including green-card holders, from entering the U.S. if they’ve traveled to the affected areas, The Hill reported.

[ Ebola: Signs and symptoms of the disease ]

Volunteers needed

The CDC is asking its employees to help with the screening efforts, Bloomberg reported.

Agency officials were looking for employees from any pay grade, including public health advisors, licensed medical providers, and emergency management specialists, to bolster its screening ranks, according to an email shared with Bloomberg.

The employees will receive not only their normal pay, but also have travel expenses paid as well.

The World Health Organization has declared the Ebola outbreak a global public health emergency, according to The Hill.

There have been 128 confirmed cases, 18 deaths and 1077 suspected cases as of May 26, the WHO said. Most are located in the Congo.

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