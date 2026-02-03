Disney names Josh D’Amaro as new CEO

The Walt Disney Company announced on Tuesday that Josh D’Amaro will become the company’s new CEO, replacing Robert Iger.

D’Amaro, 54, the current experiences chairman at Disney who has handled the parks and resorts division since 2020, was elected in a unanimous vote by the company’s board of directors, according to a news release. He will take over as CEO on March 18 during Disney’s annual meeting.

D’Amaro is a 28-year veteran of the company. According to Disney, he was head of the company’s largest business segment, which generated approximately $36 billion in revenue during the 2025 fiscal year.

“Josh D’Amaro possesses that rare combination of inspiring leadership and innovation, a keen eye for strategic growth opportunities, and a deep passion for the Disney brand and its people – all of which make him the right person to take the helm as Disney’s next CEO,” James Gorman, Chairman of The Walt Disney Company Board of Directors, said in a statement. “Throughout this search process, Josh has demonstrated a strong vision for the company’s future and a deep understanding of the creative spirit that makes Disney unique in an ever-changing marketplace. He has an outstanding record of business achievement, collaborating with some of the biggest names in entertainment to bring their stories to life in our parks, showcasing the power of combining Disney storytelling with cutting-edge technology.

“The Board believes he is exceptionally well prepared to guide this global company forward to serve our consumers around the world and create long-term value for shareholders.”

Iger will serve as a senior adviser and Disney board member until he retires from the company on Dec. 31, CNBC reported.

“Josh D’Amaro is an exceptional leader and the right person to become our next CEO,” Iger said in a statement. “He has an instinctive appreciation of the Disney brand, and a deep understanding of what resonates with our audiences, paired with the rigor and attention to detail required to deliver some of our most ambitious projects. His ability to combine creativity with operational excellence is exemplary and I am thrilled for Josh and the company.”

D’Amaro, who joined Disney in 1998, was President of the Walt Disney World Resort before he became the leader for the parks and resorts division.

“I am immensely grateful to the Board for entrusting me with leading a company that means so much to me and millions around the world,” D’Amaro said in a statement. “Disney’s strength has always come from our people and the creative excellence that defines our stories and experiences.”

Speculation had narrowed Iger’s successor to D’Amaro and Dana Walden, CNBC reported.

D’Amaro said in the company’s news release that Walden will become Disney’s president and chief creative officer and begin in that role on March 18.

