Bondi Beach attack: Alleged gunman faces 15 counts of murder

The surviving alleged gunman has now been charged with the deadly attack in Bondi Beach.

Naveed Akram, 24, was charged on Wednesday with 59 charges in all, including 15 charges of murder, The Associated Press reported.

He also faces a count of committing a terrorist act and 40 counts of causing harm with intent to murder, among others.

His lawyer did not enter a plea and did not ask that Akram be released on bail.

Akram, who appeared in court from his hospital bed, had been in a coma since police shot him during the deadly attack. His father, Sajid Akram, 50, was killed by police, The New York Times reported.

The authorities said the father and son targeted Jews who had gathered to celebrate Hanukkah at Bondi Beach.

All of those killed were Jewish, the AP reported. Of the dozens of people hurt, 20 are still hospitalized, the Times reported.

Australia’s federal police commissioner Krissy Barrett said it was a “terrorist attack inspired by Islamic State.”

Two Islamic State flags and improvised explosive devices were found in a vehicle the Akrams had driven to the site, the Times reported.

