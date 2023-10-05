Tom Brady’s last game-worn jersey could sell for $2.5 million at auction

Tom Brady’s game-worn jersey from his last game is potentially the most valuable game-worn jersey ever, surpassing Joe Montana’s jersey which sold for $1.2 million earlier this year.

According to Sotheby’s Head of Streetwear & Modern Collectables Brahm Wachter, Brady is one of the few universally accepted greatest athletes in their sport.

The jersey is a tangible reminder of Brady’s unparalleled legacy and is arguably the most coveted NFL jersey to ever come to auction.

Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes-Benz from his 2013 season is also up for auction and could sell for up to $15 million.

©2023 Cox Media Group