Tom Brady’s last game-worn jersey could sell for $2.5 million at auction

By Joe Kelley

Super Bowl LV TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on prior to the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on February 7, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Tom Brady’s game-worn jersey from his last game is potentially the most valuable game-worn jersey ever, surpassing Joe Montana’s jersey which sold for $1.2 million earlier this year.

According to Sotheby’s Head of Streetwear & Modern Collectables Brahm Wachter, Brady is one of the few universally accepted greatest athletes in their sport.

The jersey is a tangible reminder of Brady’s unparalleled legacy and is arguably the most coveted NFL jersey to ever come to auction.

Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes-Benz from his 2013 season is also up for auction and could sell for up to $15 million.

Joe Kelley

Joe Kelley

News Director

The Latest Headlines
Latest News Videos

