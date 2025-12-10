Today is the grand opening ceremony for AdventHealth’s newest hospital

ORL, Fla. — The new hospital, in Mineola, will be approximately 204,000 square feet.

Providing inpatient care to a growing population in South Lake County.

As part of AdventHealth’s $271 million investment in the community’s health care infrastructure, the new hospital is set to feature: an emergency department; full-service imaging; five operating suites; endoscopy services; outpatient laboratory; heart catheterization labs; 40 critical care patient rooms & 40 general medical or surgical rooms.

A recent study by Sg2, a health care consulting agency, estimated the population of Minneola will increase by 13% in the next five years. Which makes the provision of high-quality acute care services critical.

An adjacent medical office building is under construction and will offer various outpatient services to further expand access to specialty care in South Lake County. These services are expected to include:

Cardiology : Heart and vascular care specialists.

Oncology : Cancer treatment services.

Orthopedics & Sports Medicine : Care for the musculoskeletal system, including rehabilitation services.

Gastroenterology : Digestive health care.

Urology : Care for urinary and men’s health issues.

Surgical Specialties : General and vascular surgery consultations and procedures.

Pharmacy: An on-site outpatient pharmacy.

AdventHealth Minneola now joins the AdventHealth Central Florida network, recognized by U.S. News & World Report, as the No. 1 hospital in Florida and among the Top 20 hospitals in the nation.

The new hospital is set to create more than 500 jobs for the community.

Click here for more about AdventHealth Minneola.

