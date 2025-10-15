News

Thanksgiving in flux, with 21% of hosts asking for help to cover costs

By Laurel Lee
Thanksgiving meal
By Laurel Lee

Thanksgiving traditions are evolving as Americans navigate rising costs and changing family dynamics.

LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

While turkey remains a staple, many are finding creative ways to celebrate on a budget, such as hosting potluck-style feasts or opting for brunch instead of dinner.

‘Friendsgiving’ gatherings and alternative celebrations like volunteering or outdoor activities are also gaining popularity, emphasizing gratitude and togetherness over elaborate meals.

READ: Post Office rolls out price hikes for holiday shipping

60% of Americans say they’ve attended more than one Thanksgiving celebration.

As families redefine what Thanksgiving means to them, the focus shifts towards creating meaningful traditions that reflect authenticity and connection.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group

Laurel Lee

Laurel Lee

Laurel Lee is a reporter for WDBO and produces various Ask the Expert shows on the weekend.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!