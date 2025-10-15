Thanksgiving in flux, with 21% of hosts asking for help to cover costs

Thanksgiving traditions are evolving as Americans navigate rising costs and changing family dynamics.

While turkey remains a staple, many are finding creative ways to celebrate on a budget, such as hosting potluck-style feasts or opting for brunch instead of dinner.

‘Friendsgiving’ gatherings and alternative celebrations like volunteering or outdoor activities are also gaining popularity, emphasizing gratitude and togetherness over elaborate meals.

60% of Americans say they’ve attended more than one Thanksgiving celebration.

As families redefine what Thanksgiving means to them, the focus shifts towards creating meaningful traditions that reflect authenticity and connection.

