Post Office rolls out price hikes for holiday shipping

The U.S. Postal Service has implemented temporary price increases for holiday shipping packages as part of its 10-year plan to achieve financial sustainability.

The price hikes, affecting Priority Mail Express, Priority Mail, USPS Ground Advantage, and Parcel Select services, aim to cover extra handling costs and align prices with competitive practices.

Retailers and regular customers will see increases ranging from 30 cents to $16, depending on the package service, weight, and delivery zone.

The changes will be in effect until January 18 to support the USPS in achieving its public service mission while addressing financial challenges.

Despite ongoing losses, President Donald Trump has suggested the idea of privatizing the USPS, citing changes in the delivery landscape with companies like Amazon, UPS, and FedEx.

