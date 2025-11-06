TGI Fridays, others, offering SNAP participants free kids’ meals

TGI Fridays is offering free children’s meals to SNAP recipients during the government shutdown.

Other restaurants also provide free kids’ meals on specific days of the week.

SNAP participants faced uncertainty about their benefits due to the shutdown, but the Trump administration ensured they would receive 65% of their normal benefits in November.

On the TGI Fridays deal, TODAY writes, “Here’s how it works: Families who dine in will receive one free kids meal with each adult entrée they purchase ($10 minimum). The offer is valid at participating U.S. locations and is limited to one kids meal per adult per day. Families need to present a valid EBT card to take advantage of the offer."

TGI Fridays’ promotion runs from Nov. 6-20.

Denny’s new “Kids Eat Free” promotion is available every day between 4 — 10 p.m. with the purchase of an adult entrée.

Each Tuesday, Ruby Tuesday offers kids ages 12 and under a free meal after 5 p.m. with the purchase of a full-priced adult entrée while dining in.

Other restaurants, including Wings & Rings, Main Event, Matchbox Restaurants, Huddle House, and Cody’s Original Roadhouse are also offering “kids eat free” promotions.

Check with each restaurant to understand their individual details.

