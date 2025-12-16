Stunning Shift: 45% of US Gen Z now prefers cryptocurrency as a holiday gift

A recent Visa survey found that 45% of U.S. Gen Z adults would be happy to receive cryptocurrency as a holiday gift, signaling a shift in gifting preferences.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

This generation, comfortable with digital assets, sees crypto as a practical and forward-thinking present.

Businesses are taking note of this trend, as digital assets become integrated into everyday life and gift-giving rituals.

READ: Gen-Z, Millennials say financial health is more important than looks

Giving cryptocurrency as a gift has become easier with the availability of “crypto gift” features on many exchanges, but recipients need a digital wallet to access it.

When considering gifting cryptocurrency, prioritize security and choose well-known assets like Bitcoin or Ethereum for a positive first experience.

READ: Gen Z reviving jobs Millennials think are ‘boring’

Risks of gifting cryptocurrency include price volatility and security concerns, emphasizing the importance of using secure platforms and educating recipients on safety.

This shift highlights a generational gap in attitudes towards digital ownership and investment, with implications for future market trends and retail offerings.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group