Gen Z reviving jobs Millennials think are ‘boring’

(Stacker/Stacker)
Gen Z is embracing accounting as a lucrative career opportunity, defying stereotypes of the profession as boring.

With many baby boomer accountants retiring, there is a growing demand for young professionals to fill the gap.

Programs like the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) are providing valuable experience for students and helping low-income individuals with tax filing.

Rafael Efrat, the director of the VITA program, mentioned that engaging in accounting practice changes young people’s views about the field, as they see its real-world impact.

Young people may be attracted to accounting not only for altruistic reasons but also for the potential big paycheck, with accountants making an average of $93,000 per year and CPAs earning nearly $200,000 annually.

Depending on experience and industry, accountants can earn up to $122,000 a year, making it a lucrative career choice for Gen Z.

Laurel Lee is a reporter for WDBO and produces various Ask the Expert shows on the weekend.

