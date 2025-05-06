Strange-looking orange lizards are popping up across Florida

An invasive lizard species known as Peter’s rock agama is spreading throughout Florida.

The bright orange-headed reptile may threaten native species like the Reef Gecko by preying on them and competing for resources.

These larger lizards are active during the day and have spiny scales, making them distinct from native geckos.

While they primarily feed on insects, including their own young, they are not considered a threat to pets or people.

Peter’s rock agama, native to sub-Saharan Africa, were first seen in Florida in 1976 and have spread to over half of the state’s counties.

Efforts to eradicate them are deemed unlikely, but their potential impact on Florida’s environment, particularly imperiled butterflies, remains a concern.

