News

Strange-looking orange lizards are popping up across Florida

By Laurel Lee
African lizard thrives in Central Florida These non-native Peters’s Rock Agamas originate in Africa. (Mel Holt/WFTV)
By Laurel Lee

An invasive lizard species known as Peter’s rock agama is spreading throughout Florida.

The bright orange-headed reptile may threaten native species like the Reef Gecko by preying on them and competing for resources.

These larger lizards are active during the day and have spiny scales, making them distinct from native geckos.

While they primarily feed on insects, including their own young, they are not considered a threat to pets or people.

Peter’s rock agama, native to sub-Saharan Africa, were first seen in Florida in 1976 and have spread to over half of the state’s counties.

Efforts to eradicate them are deemed unlikely, but their potential impact on Florida’s environment, particularly imperiled butterflies, remains a concern.

©2025 Cox Media Group

Laurel Lee

Laurel Lee

Laurel Lee is a reporter for WDBO and produces various Ask the Expert shows on the weekend.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!