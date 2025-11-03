Seminole County Commissioners now planning out how to spend the revenue from the ‘Penny Sales’ Tax

Orlando, Fla. — On Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, Seminole County Commissioners held a meeting, on how to best spend the revenue from the Penny Sales Tax. (See below)

Seminole voters last year approved raising the state sales tax in the county, by one penny up to 7 cents on the dollar, for the next 10 years.

Seminole County Government Chairman Jay Zembower led BCC AM Session on 10-28-2025.

At Tuesday’s commission meeting, Seminole staff then presented six planned projects. Officials also added, they plan to use just over a third of that total amount of the sales tax revenue for those type(s) of projects.

Assistant County Manager Kristian Swenson gave a rough total estimate between $210 million and $214 million.

Some of those include:

Renovating Seminole’s animal services campus.



Building a new multi-story county administration building at the Five Points Complex in Sanford.



Adding trails, a fishing pier and other amenities to Rolling Hills Community Park near Altamonte Springs.



Renovating the old WB Equestrian Center near Lake Mary, into an athletic facility with county offices.

Seminole County Commissioner & UCF Alumni Lee Constantine said, while discussing the list of projects: “Seminole has long planned to build a new multi-story county administration building [estimated to cost upwards of $80 million] at the south end of the sprawling Five Points Complex, off U.S. Highway 17-92, where the Sheriff’s Office, courthouses, & other county buildings reside.

That extra penny is currently expected to bring in roughly $650 million by the end of 2034.

