News

Scientists say dodo birds could roam again thanks to pigeon gene-editing

By Laurel Lee
Dodo bird: Amazing animal LEGO creations on display at Zoo Atlanta Here are some more photos from Sean Kenney's Nature POP! Made with LEGO bricks on display at Zoo Atlanta. (Zoo Atlanta)
By Laurel Lee

Colossal Biosciences, a Texas startup founded in 2021, has made a significant advancement in its efforts to bring back the dodo bird through de-extinction.

LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

The company successfully cultivated primordial germ cells from pigeons, a key step in the process.

Colossal plans to use gene-edited surrogates, such as chickens injected with Nicobar pigeon cells, to eventually breed dodos.

READ: M&M’s maker turns to gene editing to try to secure cocoa supply

The company aims to reintroduce thousands of genetically diverse dodos into rat-free areas of Mauritius, where the birds were last seen in 1662.

Despite criticism from some biologists, Colossal has raised $120 million in funding and is valued at $10.3 billion.

As Colossal trumpets on Facebook, “the path to dodo de-extinction has been forged.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group

Laurel Lee

Laurel Lee

Laurel Lee is a reporter for WDBO and produces various Ask the Expert shows on the weekend.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!