Scientists say dodo birds could roam again thanks to pigeon gene-editing

Colossal Biosciences, a Texas startup founded in 2021, has made a significant advancement in its efforts to bring back the dodo bird through de-extinction.

The company successfully cultivated primordial germ cells from pigeons, a key step in the process.

Colossal plans to use gene-edited surrogates, such as chickens injected with Nicobar pigeon cells, to eventually breed dodos.

The company aims to reintroduce thousands of genetically diverse dodos into rat-free areas of Mauritius, where the birds were last seen in 1662.

Despite criticism from some biologists, Colossal has raised $120 million in funding and is valued at $10.3 billion.

As Colossal trumpets on Facebook, “the path to dodo de-extinction has been forged.”

