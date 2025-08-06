M&M’s maker turns to gene editing to try to secure cocoa supply

Mars, Incorporated is partnering with biotech firm Pairwise to use CRISPR technology to develop more resilient cocoa plants

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

This move is crucial for the future of chocolate production amid climate challenges.

CRISPR technology is a gene-editing tool that makes changes to DNA and can be used in farming.

The collaboration aims to enhance cocoa crops through the Fulcrum platform, ensuring strength and sustainability in the face of climate change threats.

By employing gene editing, Mars plans to cultivate cacao plants that can withstand disease, heat, and other climate-related stresses, securing the global chocolate supply chain.

“At Mars, we believe CRISPR has the potential to improve crops in ways that support and strengthen global supply chains,” said Carl Jones, Plant Sciences Director at Mars, in the release.

This partnership highlights the growing trend among major food corporations to invest in sustainable agricultural practices for long-term viability and resilience in the face of climate uncertainties, setting a precedent for future innovations in the industry.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group