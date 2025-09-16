Royal Caribbean Wonder of the Seas cruise ship returns to PortMiami after fight that caused injuries

Passengers aboard Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas experienced a medical emergency when a violent altercation forced the cruise ship to return to PortMiami shortly after departure.

Multiple guests were injured, requiring medical attention beyond the ship’s capabilities.

The two passengers involved in the altercation were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital for evaluation.

The incident occurred on the first day of what was supposed to be a four-day Caribbean cruise, prompting an extensive investigation involving law enforcement agencies.

Royal Caribbean’s spokesperson stated, “Our team provided medical care to adult guests who were involved in an altercation onboard, and the guests are being treated for their injuries.”

The nature of the altercation that occurred onboard the cruise ship remains unclear as of Monday night.

