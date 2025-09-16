News

Royal Caribbean Wonder of the Seas cruise ship returns to PortMiami after fight that caused injuries

By Laurel Lee
Wonder of the Seas Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas, the world's largest cruise ship. (WFTV Staff)
By Laurel Lee

Passengers aboard Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas experienced a medical emergency when a violent altercation forced the cruise ship to return to PortMiami shortly after departure.

LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

Multiple guests were injured, requiring medical attention beyond the ship’s capabilities.

READ: Woman goes overboard on Royal Caribbean 80s-themed cruise

The two passengers involved in the altercation were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital for evaluation.

The incident occurred on the first day of what was supposed to be a four-day Caribbean cruise, prompting an extensive investigation involving law enforcement agencies.

READ: Star of the Seas: New world’s largest cruise ship enroute to home in Port Canaveral

Royal Caribbean’s spokesperson stated, “Our team provided medical care to adult guests who were involved in an altercation onboard, and the guests are being treated for their injuries.”

The nature of the altercation that occurred onboard the cruise ship remains unclear as of Monday night.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group

Laurel Lee

Laurel Lee

Laurel Lee is a reporter for WDBO and produces various Ask the Expert shows on the weekend.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!