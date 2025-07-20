Star of the Seas: New world’s largest cruise ship enroute to home in Port Canaveral

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — The largest cruise ship in the world is headed to its new home in Central Florida.

Royal Caribbean’s “Star of the Seas,” is on its way to Port Canaveral after leaving its construction port in Finland on Thursday.

Star of the Seas boasts 20 decks and can carry over 5,000 passengers, making it a marvel of modern engineering.

The ship is set to embark on its maiden voyage on Aug. 31, marking a new era in luxury cruising.

Star of the Seas is expected to become a flagship vessel in Royal Caribbean’s fleet.

Port Canaveral, the ship’s future home, is preparing to welcome this massive vessel, which is anticipated to attract thousands of tourists and boost local tourism.

More information on Star of the Seas can be found here.

