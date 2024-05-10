In reversal, Barron Trump will no longer serve as delegate to the RNC, his mother’s office announces

Barron Trump, the youngest son of former President Trump, has opted not to serve as a delegate for Florida at the upcoming Republican National Convention (RNC) this summer.

In a statement released by former first lady Melania Trump’s office, it was expressed that while Barron was appreciative of the opportunity extended by the Florida Republican Party, he must regretfully decline due to prior commitments.

Earlier in the week, the Florida GOP announced Barron Trump, aged 18, among the delegates, alongside his siblings Eric, Tiffany, and Donald Trump Jr., with Eric Trump designated as the delegation chair.

This decision would have marked Barron Trump’s inaugural step into the public sphere of politics. The Republican convention is slated to occur in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in mid-July.

The Daily Mail was the first to report Barron Trump’s decision to withdraw as a delegate.

Throughout his father’s tenure in the White House, Barron Trump, who was 10 when his father assumed office in 2016, was largely shielded from the public eye. He is the son of Donald and Melania Trump.

