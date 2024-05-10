News

In reversal, Barron Trump will no longer serve as delegate to the RNC, his mother’s office announces

By Joe Kelley

Barron Trump FILE PHOTO: First lady Melania Trump (L) looks at her son Barron Trump after U.S. President Donald Trump delivered his acceptance speech for the Republican presidential nomination on the South Lawn of the White House August 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. Barron Trump had tested positive for COVID-19, but has since tested negative. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

By Joe Kelley

Barron Trump, the youngest son of former President Trump, has opted not to serve as a delegate for Florida at the upcoming Republican National Convention (RNC) this summer.

In a statement released by former first lady Melania Trump’s office, it was expressed that while Barron was appreciative of the opportunity extended by the Florida Republican Party, he must regretfully decline due to prior commitments.

Earlier in the week, the Florida GOP announced Barron Trump, aged 18, among the delegates, alongside his siblings Eric, Tiffany, and Donald Trump Jr., with Eric Trump designated as the delegation chair.

This decision would have marked Barron Trump’s inaugural step into the public sphere of politics. The Republican convention is slated to occur in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in mid-July.

The Daily Mail was the first to report Barron Trump’s decision to withdraw as a delegate.

Throughout his father’s tenure in the White House, Barron Trump, who was 10 when his father assumed office in 2016, was largely shielded from the public eye. He is the son of Donald and Melania Trump.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Joe Kelley

Joe Kelley

WDBO News Director and host the The Joe Kelley Show - weekdays from 5:00PM to 7:00PM on WDBO.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!