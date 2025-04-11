Proactiv skin care products recalled nationwide as carcinogen found

Two Proactiv skin care products have been recalled nationwide due to the presence of benzene, a known human carcinogen.

The recall affects Proactiv Emergency Blemish Relief and Proactiv Skin Smoothing Exfoliator, both containing benzoyl peroxide.

The FDA classified the recall as Class II, with potential adverse health consequences.

Long-term exposure to benzene can lead to blood disorders and cancer, raising significant health concerns for consumers.

The recall affects over 41,000 bottles of the two products distributed nationwide.

