The Pride dash into the 2025 NWSL playoff semifinals, for a 2nd consecutive year, versus Gotham F.C.

Orlando, Fla. — The No. 4 Orlando Pride will host No. 8 Gotham FC, in the Semifinals of the 2025 NWSL Playoffs, on Sunday, Nov. 16, at Inter&Co Stadium.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

The NWSL announced today that, kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET and, the match will be broadcasted live on ABC , & Paramount + .

READ: Last weeks quarterfinal preview.

After defeating Seattle last week, the Pride aim to become only the third team in NWSL history to win back-to-back NWSL championships, and the first to accomplish it since 2019.

Gotham F.C. prevailed over the No. 1 seed Kansas City Current, in a quarterfinal thriller. Gotham took the lead in the 68th minute but the home side equalized just six minutes into second-half stoppage time, sending the match into extra time.

Katie Stengel with some last minute heroics, in stoppage time of extra time, helped send her squad to Orlando for the upcoming semi-finals.

@nwslsoccer ARE YOU KIDDING KATIE STENGEL?! Absolute scenes as the Gotham striker buries her chance 👏 #NWSLPlayoffs ♬ original sound - NWSL

Single-game tickets to the Pride’s semifinal match are now available here.

The winner of Sunday’s match will advance to the 2025 NWSL Championship, presented by Google Pixel, at PayPal Park in San Jose, California.

For more information on all playoff ticket options and activations, visit OrlandoCitySC.com/Pride/PlayoffCentral.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group