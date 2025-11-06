News

Orlando Pride earn homefield advantage for the NWSL playoff quarterfinals

By Jeremy Goldman, WDBO News & Talk
Reigning NWSL Champions: The Orlando Pride. Here's the Orlando Pride hoisting their trophy following the 1-0 victory over Washington, after last years final. (Mark Thor/Mark Thor/Orlando City SC)
By Jeremy Goldman, WDBO News & Talk

Orlando, Fla. — Following an intense Decision Day, the 2025 NWSL Playoff bracket has officially been set.

LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

The reigning NWSL champs, Orlando, are the higher seed at 4. The Seattle Reign FC, who are still seeking their club’s first-ever NWSL Championship, clinched the No. 5 seed in the standings.

Seattle is now set to stay in Orlando, and play another match against the Pride, on Friday, November 7 at 8 p.m. ET. Fans can tune in to the match on Prime Video.

For all the NWSL newcomers, here’s how the NWSL playoffs work:

    • The top eight NWSL teams qualify for the playoffs each year.
    • All teams will play in the opening round from Nov. 7-9, with the higher seeded team earning their home field advantage.
    • The matchups are: 1 v 8 seed, 2 v 7 seed, 3 v 6 seed & 4 v 5 seed.
    • In any playoff match, if the scores tied after full time ends, two 15-minute extra time periods will be played in their entirety; then followed by a penalty shoot-out, if necessary.

The semifinals are from November 15-16, where the winner of the 1 v 8 seed game will then play the winner of 4 v 5 seed game, and the winner of the 2 v 7 seed game will play the winner of the 3 v 6 seed match.

The season then ends with the NWSL Championship. During last years final, the Pride defeated the Washington Spirit 1-0 on Nov. 23, 2024.

This years final will be held at PayPal Park on Nov. 22, featuring the winner of each semifinal match. The final is currently set for 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET, it’ll be broadcast on CBS & streamed on Paramount+.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group

Jeremy Goldman

Jeremy Goldman, WDBO News & Talk

Penn State broadcast journalist, class of 2025, with a minor in sports studies, & a John Curley Center Certification.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!