Orlando Pride earn homefield advantage for the NWSL playoff quarterfinals

Orlando, Fla. — Following an intense Decision Day, the 2025 NWSL Playoff bracket has officially been set.

The reigning NWSL champs, Orlando, are the higher seed at 4. The Seattle Reign FC, who are still seeking their club’s first-ever NWSL Championship, clinched the No. 5 seed in the standings.

Seattle is now set to stay in Orlando, and play another match against the Pride, on Friday, November 7 at 8 p.m. ET . Fans can tune in to the match on Prime Video.

For all the NWSL newcomers, here’s how the NWSL playoffs work:

The top eight NWSL teams qualify for the playoffs each year.



All teams will play in the opening round from Nov. 7-9, with the higher seeded team earning their home field advantage.



The matchups are: 1 v 8 seed, 2 v 7 seed, 3 v 6 seed & 4 v 5 seed.



In any playoff match, if the scores tied after full time ends, two 15-minute extra time periods will be played in their entirety; then followed by a penalty shoot-out, if necessary.

The semifinals are from November 15-16, where the winner of the 1 v 8 seed game will then play the winner of 4 v 5 seed game, and the winner of the 2 v 7 seed game will play the winner of the 3 v 6 seed match.

The season then ends with the NWSL Championship. During last years final, the Pride defeated the Washington Spirit 1-0 on Nov. 23, 2024.

This years final will be held at PayPal Park on Nov. 22, featuring the winner of each semifinal match. The final is currently set for 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET, it’ll be broadcast on CBS & streamed on Paramount+.

