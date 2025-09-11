Poll shows depression reaches near historic levels in U.S.

A recent Gallup poll reveals that a near-record-high percentage of Americans report feeling depressed, with women, young adults, and low-income individuals being the most affected.

The survey conducted from May 27 to June 4 sampled 5,426 U.S. adults, with 18.3% reporting current depression or treatment, slightly down from the record high in 2024.

Young and low-income Americans, as well as women, are more likely to struggle with depression, with 26.7% of 18-29-year-olds reporting depression compared to 11.5% of those 65 and older.

Loneliness reports have also increased, with 21% of respondents experiencing loneliness “a lot of the day yesterday,” particularly affecting young people, with 29% of 18-29-year-olds reporting daily loneliness.

Factors contributing to these trends include economic stress, reduced stigma around mental health treatment, and the impact of social media on mental well-being.

The findings highlight the need for increased support and resources to address the mental health challenges facing many Americans today.

