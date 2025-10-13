A new study suggests poor sleep health can make your brain age faster

A recent study involving over 27,000 individuals suggests that poor sleep health may accelerate brain aging.

That may lead to a “brain-age gap” that can impact mortality and cognitive decline.

Inflammation, identified as a potential factor, may contribute to this phenomenon by increasing the risk of neurodegenerative disorders.

Prioritizing healthy sleep habits, such as maintaining a consistent sleep routine and obtaining sufficient hours of sleep, is crucial in mitigating these risks and improving overall brain health.

Screening for conditions like obstructive sleep apnea and addressing chronic sleep issues are recommended to ensure optimal sleep quality and reduce the likelihood of associated health complications.

