Going to sleep after midnight raises risk of more than 90 health conditions

By Laurel Lee
New reasearch from the Peking University and Army Medical University in China shows going to sleep after midnight increases the risk of over 90 health conditions.

They include gangrene, liver damage, and type 2 diabetes.

The study, published in Health Data Science, suggests that sleep traits may be associated with various diseases affecting cardiovascular, metabolic, and mental health.

Previous research has primarily focused on sleep duration, with less attention given to sleep timing and rhythm, leading to potential misunderstandings of sleep’s impact on health.

The findings highlight the importance of considering sleep habits in relation to overall health outcomes.

Laurel Lee is a reporter for WDBO

