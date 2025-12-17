News

New poll: What Americans think about giving cash as holiday gifts

By Laurel Lee
Gifts under a Christmas tree (Pixel-Shot - stock.adobe.com)
A recent poll conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that cash or gift cards are widely accepted as holiday presents by Americans, with about 6 in 10 adults considering them very acceptable gifts.

Note - they’re much less likely to say that about a gift that was purchased secondhand or re-gifted.

Younger adults are more likely to find cash as a very acceptable gift compared to older adults.

The poll found about two-thirds of Americans under 45 say cash is a “very” acceptable holiday gift, compared with 55% of adults age 45 or older.

Teresa Pedroza, a 55-year-old mom of two adult sons in central Florida, is mostly not on board, saying, “I don’t like it when kids say they want cash, or I should get teenagers gift cards. It kind of takes some of the charm away from gift giving.”

But she acknowledged reaching for cards a time or two out of convenience.

Other holiday-related questions asked revealed about 3 in 10 U.S. adults plan to watch sports on Christmas Day.

Additionally, approximately 3 in 10 adults will give a gift to their pets this year, while only about 1 in 10 will participate in the Elf on the Shelf tradition.

The survey also revealed that many adults plan to be asleep before midnight on New Year’s Eve, with 44% stating they won’t stay up to greet 2026.

