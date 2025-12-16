News

Poll: Consumers not feeling much joy this holiday season

By Laurel Lee
Woman unhappy with a gift
Holiday returns FILE PHOTO (Lais - stock.adobe.com)
A recent survey reveals that a growing number of Americans are planning to cut back on holiday spending in 2025 due to higher prices.

The CNBC report shows that 41 percent of respondents are spending less on gifts this year, with 46 percent citing the high cost of goods as the main reason.

The survey also found that 36 percent of Americans spending more on gifts blame higher prices for consumer goods.

This shift in spending behavior is notable as cost of living concerns have become more acute for Americans.

The survey, which polled 1,000 respondents nationwide, highlights how rising prices are impacting holiday spending decisions.

Laurel Lee is a reporter for WDBO and produces various Ask the Expert shows on the weekend.



