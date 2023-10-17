News

New poll shows Joe Biden hitting new lows on almost every single issue

By Joe Kelley

Biden President Joe Biden speaks at the 2023 Human Rights Campaign National Dinner, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

By Joe Kelley

A new ABC/Ipsos poll shows that President Joe Biden’s approval ratings have hit new lows on almost every issue, including support for Israel against Hamas.

The survey found that only about two in five Americans approve of Biden’s handling of the war between Israel and Hamas, as well as his foreign policy toward Iran.

Additionally, Biden’s approval ratings on the economy, crime, climate change, inflation, immigration, and border security have all declined since earlier this year.

The poll reflects a negative trend in Biden’s overall approval ratings, which currently stand at 40.5 percent.

More info here.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Joe Kelley

Joe Kelley

WDBO News Director and host the The Joe Kelley Show - weekdays from 5:00PM to 7:00PM on WDBO.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

The Latest Headlines
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!