New poll shows Joe Biden hitting new lows on almost every single issue

A new ABC/Ipsos poll shows that President Joe Biden’s approval ratings have hit new lows on almost every issue, including support for Israel against Hamas.

The survey found that only about two in five Americans approve of Biden’s handling of the war between Israel and Hamas, as well as his foreign policy toward Iran.

Additionally, Biden’s approval ratings on the economy, crime, climate change, inflation, immigration, and border security have all declined since earlier this year.

The poll reflects a negative trend in Biden’s overall approval ratings, which currently stand at 40.5 percent.

