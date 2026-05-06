Trump asks judges to pause E. Jean Carroll ruling so he can appeal case to Supreme Court

(NEW YORK) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday asked a federal appeals court in New York to pause its ruling rejecting his challenge to the writer E. Jean Carroll's defamation lawsuit so he can pursue an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

A jury awarded Carroll $83 million in damages in 2024 after she successfully argued that Trump defamed her with comments he made disputing her claim that he sexually abused her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the 1990s.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declined last week to re-hear Trump's claim of immunity and his attempt to substitute the United States as a defendant in Carroll's case.

Trump on Wednesday asked the 2nd Circuit to stay its ruling in order to allow him "to present important questions relating to, without limitation, Presidential immunity and the Westfall Act to the Supreme Court."

If the stay is not granted, Trump's attorneys said he would suffer irreparable harm.

The jury in 2024 found that, as a result of Trump's comments, Carroll was harassed and humiliated, subjected to death threats, and feared for her physical safety for years. Trump has denied all wrongdoing.

A separate jury in an earlier trial awarded Carroll $5 million in damages after holding Trump liable for defamation and sexual abuse.

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