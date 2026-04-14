Trump again rejects Colorado amid accusations of playing politics with disaster aid

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — President Donald Trump has again denied a request from Colorado's governor to help people affected by wildfires and flooding, consistent with his approval of major disaster aid to Republican-leaning states at about twice the rate he approves aid requests from Democratic ones.

Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, sought major disaster declarations for wildfires that scorched 240 square miles (615 square kilometers) in the western part of the state and for floods that inundated mountain communities in southern Colorado last year.

Polis requested FEMA public assistance, which enables communities to get reimbursed for debris cleanup and infrastructure rebuilding, as well as hazard-mitigation funding, which helps states build back with more resilience.

Trump first denied Colorado's requests late last year. On Monday, Trump upheld that decision on appeal after a “thorough review," FEMA acting administrator Karen S. Evans told Polis in a pair of letters.

The letters didn’t explain the denials in detail. Polis in a statement called it “incredibly disappointing” after Colorado communities responded quickly to the disasters, documented the damage and worked in good faith with federal officials.

“These disasters caused real damage to homes, infrastructure, and local economies, and Coloradans should not be left to shoulder these costs alone,” Polis said.

While FEMA assesses damage and uses a specific formula to analyze the possible impact on states and local jurisdictions, disaster declarations are ultimately at the president’s discretion.

In December, when Trump first rejected Colorado, Polis accused the president of playing "political games" with the disaster declarations.

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson denied the decisions were political. The administration responds to each request with “great care and consideration” to make sure federal revenue is used appropriately and efficiently to supplement, but not substitute, states' obligation to respond to disasters, Jackson told The Associated Press in a statement Tuesday.

“President Trump provides a more thorough review of disaster declaration requests than any administration has before him," Jackson said.

Other Democrat-led states have complained about being denied disaster declarations despite proving need.

Nearly 84% of disaster requests from states that voted for Trump have been approved in his second term, while about 42% of requests from states that voted for 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris were approved, according to an analysis of public FEMA data by Andrew Rumbach, senior fellow at the nonpartisan think tank Urban Institute.

Rumbach was uncertain whether politics clearly came into play with the decisions. There have been about 60 requests from states, a small sample size, he said, and it was possible that states made insufficient cases that they needed the help.

“These are definitely questions worth asking, but I haven’t reached a conclusion that there’s clear political bias going on here,” Rumbach said. “That’s why it’s really important that FEMA and DHS be as transparent as possible about how they’re making these decisions.”

Rejections have prompted criticisms from Democratic governors like Wes Moore of Maryland and JB Pritzker of Illinois, who called Trump’s February rejection of the state’s appeal for help recovering from August 2025 floods “a politically motivated decision that punishes thousands of Illinois families in a critical moment of need.”

Meanwhile, Colorado's attorney general, Phil Weiser, has been pushing back against other recent federal decisions against Colorado, including dissolving a climate research lab, threatening to cut transportation money, withholding funds for needy families and relocating the U.S. Space Command to Alabama.

Some U.S. communities have also experienced unprecedented long waits for answers on their disaster requests during Trump's second term, which critics say delays their response and puts particular pressure on rural towns and counties with smaller budgets.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin last week vowed to clear out some of the backlog of requests in the run-up to Atlantic hurricane season, which begins June 1. Trump approved major disaster declaration requests for at least seven states last week after being briefed by Mullin.

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Associated Press writer Aoun Angueira reported from San Diego.

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