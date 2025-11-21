Teen found dead on Carnival cruise died by asphyxiation resulting from a bar hold: Source

(NEW YORK) -- Anna Kepner, a teenager who was found dead on a Carnival Horizon cruise ship this month, died by asphyxiation resulting from a bar hold -- an arm across the neck -- a source briefed on the investigation told ABC News on Friday.

Investigators also found two bruises on the side of her neck, the source said.

The FBI has continued to decline to comment, citing the ongoing investigation. The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner's Office declined to comment Friday.

According to the source, the preliminary information indicates there were no signs of sexual assault and there did not appear to be drugs or alcohol in Kepner's system. Autopsy and toxicology reports that could confirm those details have not been completed.

The 18-year-old cheerleader from Titusville, Florida, was reported dead while aboard the Carnival Horizon cruise ship on Nov. 8.

Kepner was found dead under a bed, wrapped in a blanket and covered by life vests, according to a security source briefed on the investigation.

A court filing in an unrelated family court matter noted Kepner's stepsibling could face charges.

The filing said the FBI is conducting an investigation "arising out of the sudden death of 18 year old Anna Kepner."

Shauntel Hudson -- Kepner's stepmother, who was also on the cruise along with her children and Kepner's father -- requested a delay in her custody hearing because one of her minor children may face criminal charges, according to the filing.

