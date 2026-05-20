Social media influencer allegedly plotted to kill pop singer Jack Avery in custody dispute: Prosecutors

(LOS ANGELES) -- A social media influencer is accused of plotting to kill a pop singer in an alleged murder-for-hire conspiracy that prosecutors say stemmed from a "bitter custody dispute" over their daughter.

The influencer, 24-year-old Gabriela Gonzalez, allegedly conspired with her father and then-boyfriend to hire a hitman to kill Jack Avery, the father of her 7-year-old daughter, several years ago, prosecutors in Los Angeles County said in a press release this week.

Avery, 26, is a former member of the boy band Why Don't We, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office confirmed in a press release.

Sometime between 2020 and 2021, Gabriela Gonzalez allegedly sought the help of her boyfriend at the time, 26-year-old Kai Cordrey, to hire someone on the dark web to kill Avery, prosecutors said.

She allegedly repeatedly told one witness that she wanted Avery dead and discussed hiring a hitman and that the "intended killing was discussed as occurring in Los Angeles and being made to look like a car accident," the warrant for her father's arrest stated.

Her father, 59-year-old Francisco Gonzalez, was "deeply involved in the custody conflict" and was the alleged source of the funds for the murder-for-hire plot, according to his arrest warrant.

Francisco Gonzalez allegedly sent Cordrey $10,000 back in April 2021 "as front money to use in locating, hiring and paying someone to kill Avery," the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said in a press release on Tuesday.

Two months later, Francisco Gonzalez allegedly sent Cordrey another $4,000 "after the alleged hit man asked for the additional funds," the office said.

"Several days later, Cordrey allegedly requested that Avery be killed within a couple of days," prosecutors said.

Cordrey spoke to an undercover law enforcement officer posing as a hitman about the alleged murder-for-hire plot in September 2021, during which he allegedly said Avery was the target and "discussed payment and proof of death," prosecutors said.

"In a subsequent conversation, Cordrey allegedly told the purported hitman that Gabriela Gonzalez wanted the murder to happen and Francisco Gonzalez could pay for the expense," prosecutors said.

Gabriela Gonzalez, her father and Cordrey have been charged with one count each of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation of murder.

Gabriela Gonzalez was arrested on Monday and is being held on no bail, online jail records show. She was arraigned on Tuesday. Attorney information was not immediately available.

Her father was arrested in Florida and is awaiting extradition to Los Angeles County. Court records show he is being represented by a public defender. ABC News has reached out to the public defender's office for comment.

It is unclear if Cordrey is in custody at this time.

If convicted as charged, all three face 25 years to life in state prison.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said the FBI began the "lengthy investigation" before the case was turned over to his office.

"This is a case where the defendants are accused of going to great lengths to find someone to commit murder," Hochman said in a statement. "Most fathers raise their children to respect the law, but here we have a dad who allegedly helped his daughter and her boyfriend break the law in the most sinister way imaginable."

Gabrielle Gonzalez has nearly 1 million followers between her Instagram and TikTok accounts.

Her father has a law practice in Seminole County. His firm had no comment on his charges.

ABC News has reached out to Avery for comment.

In an interview on "The Zach Sang Show" last year, Avery said two FBI agents showed up at his residence and that "someone hired someone to kill me." He did not publicly identify any suspects.

He said he was "traumatized."

"I stayed in my house for like a month straight. I didn't leave," Avery said during the interview. "I was so scared. I was looking out my window every night."

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