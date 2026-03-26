Prosecutors seek 15-year sentence for 'Ketamine Queen' in Matthew Perry's overdose death

(LOS ANGELES) -- A woman reportedly known as the "Ketamine Queen," who admitted to providing the ketamine that killed Matthew Perry, should serve 15 years in prison for her "cold callousness and disregard for life," federal prosecutors said in a new court filing ahead of her sentencing.

Defense attorneys for Jasveen Sangha, who has been behind bars since her arrest in August 2024 in connection with the 54-year-old "Friends" actor's fatal overdose, asked for time served, according to a court filing.

Sangha pleaded guilty last year to one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, three counts of distribution of ketamine, and one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death or serious bodily injury. She admitted to working with another dealer to provide Perry with dozens of vials of ketamine in the weeks before his death in October 2023, including the ketamine that killed him, according to the plea agreement.

She also admitted in the plea agreement to selling ketamine in connection with another overdose death, prosecutors said. The victim, Cody McLaury, died hours after Sangha sold him four vials of ketamine in August 2019, according to the DOJ.

In a sentencing memorandum filed on Wednesday, prosecutors said Sangha ran a "high-volume drug trafficking business out of her North Hollywood residence," where she stored, packaged and distributed drugs, including ketamine and methamphetamine since at least 2019. They said she continued to sell "dangerous drugs" even after learning she sold ketamine that contributed to the deaths of McLaury and Perry.

"She didn't care and kept selling," prosecutors wrote. "Defendant's actions show a cold callousness and disregard for life. She chose profits over people, and her actions have caused immense pain to the victims' families and loved ones.

"That defendant had the opportunity to stop after realizing the impact of her dealing --- but simply chose not to," warranting a "significant" sentence, they continued.

The defense, meanwhile, said Sangha should receive a sentence of time served due to her "demonstrated rehabilitation."

"She has maintained sustained and exemplary sobriety, and actively engaged in recovery-oriented and rehabilitative programming while in custody, and has tremendously strong family and community support to facilitate successful reentry and reduce the risk of recidivism," her attorneys, Mark Geragos and Alexandra Kazarian, wrote in a sentencing memorandum filed on Wednesday.

Sangha faces a maximum sentence of 65 years in prison. She is scheduled to be sentenced in Los Angeles on April 8.

In addition to Sangha, four other people were charged and pleaded guilty in connection with Perry's death -- the other dealer, Erik Fleming; Kenneth Iwamasa, Perry's live-in personal assistant; and two doctors, Mark Chavez and Salvador Plasencia.

Prosecutors said Sangha worked with Fleming to distribute ketamine to Perry, and that in October 2023, they sold the actor 51 vials of ketamine that were provided to Iwamasa.

"Leading up to Perry's death, Iwamasa repeatedly injected Perry with the ketamine that Sangha supplied to Fleming," the DOJ said in a press release last year. "Specifically, on October 28, 2023, Iwamasa injected Perry with at least three shots of Sangha's ketamine, which caused Perry's death."

Iwamasa pleaded guilty in August 2024 to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death and is scheduled to be sentenced on April 22.

Fleming pleaded guilty in August 2024 to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine and one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death and is set to be sentenced on April 29.

Chavez and Plasencia have also been convicted for their roles in what prosecutors called a conspiracy to illegally distribute ketamine to Perry.

Chavez, who once ran a ketamine clinic, pleaded guilty in October 2024 to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine and was sentenced to eight months home confinement in December 2025.

Plasencia, who briefly treated Perry prior to his death, pleaded guilty in July 2025 to four counts of distribution of ketamine and was sentenced to 30 months in prison in December 2025.

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