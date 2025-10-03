Nearly 60 protesters arrested on Yom Kippur after shutting down Brooklyn Bridge: Police

(BROOKLYN, N.Y.) -- Almost 60 protestors were arrested on Yom Kippur after blocking traffic on New York City's Brooklyn Bridge, authorities confirmed to ABC News.

The hundreds of people present at Thursday's protest were members of the Rabbis for Ceasefire group that is comprised of Rabbis and Rabbinical students who support the free Palestine movement, according to the group.

The protest comes amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas War in Gaza that has claimed tens of thousands of lives, as reported by the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health, sparking demonstrations and protests all over the world calling for a ceasefire.

After being called to the scene of the Brooklyn Bridge demonstration, NYPD officers arrested almost 60 protestors as they clapped and sang in Hebrew, according to social media videos shared by protesters.

NYPD could not confirm if all of the protestors have been released from custody yet, or if they will be criminally charged.

The protest began a few hours earlier at Brooklyn Borough Hall, according to the group's social media, with a Yizkor service, which is a special Jewish ceremony for those who have died. Yom Kippur is the holiest day on the Jewish calendar, also known as the "Day of Atonement."

NYPD told ABC News the protestors blocked all lanes of traffic on the bridge for one hour.

Rabbis for Ceasefire seeks to "collaborate with the broad Jewish Left ecosystem and multiracial, interfaith coalitions to practice a Judaism we can be proud of for future generations. R4C creates space for our communities to be with our horror, outrage, grief, shame, and fear while speaking spiritual and political truth," according to their website.

The group sought to use the holiday to shine a spotlight on their activism, the website said.

"This Yom Kippur, though our grief, outrage, and despair, let us turn our most holy of holy days into a mass mourning, collective atonement, and dignified action," the group wrote on their page about the protest.

The ongoing Gaza war erupted after Hamas led a surprise terror attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing 1,200 people there and taking 251 others hostage, according to figures from the Israeli government.

President Donald Trump on Monday outlined a peace plan to end the war. Hamas responded on Friday, saying it will consider releasing all remaining hostages if Israel withdraws from Gaza completely and "proper field conditions are met."

More negotiations will need to take place to finalize the deal.

