Molotov cocktail apparently used to start fire at Tesla sales office: ATF

(NEW ORLEANS) -- An apparent Molotov cocktail was used to start a fire outside a Tesla sales office in New Orleans, according to federal officials.

The incendiary device sparked a blaze at the office's front door just before 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and New Orleans police.

No one was injured, but the business suffered damage, police said.

No arrests have been made, police said.

ABC News' Ahmad Hemingway contributed to this report.

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