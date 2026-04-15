National

Molotov cocktail apparently used to start fire at Tesla sales office: ATF

By Emily Shapiro, ABC News
A suspected Molotov cocktail incendiary device was used to start a fire at the front door of a Tesla sales office in Louisiana, April 14, 2026, according to officials. (ATF New Orleans Field Division)
By Emily Shapiro, ABC News

(NEW ORLEANS) -- An apparent Molotov cocktail was used to start a fire outside a Tesla sales office in New Orleans, according to federal officials.

The incendiary device sparked a blaze at the office's front door just before 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and New Orleans police.

No one was injured, but the business suffered damage, police said.

No arrests have been made, police said.

ABC News' Ahmad Hemingway contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos