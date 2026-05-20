Man arrested in young woman's 1986 cold case rape, murder in Virginia Beach

(VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.) -- Four decades after a young woman was raped and murdered, a man has been linked to the crime through DNA and is under arrest, according to Virginia Beach, Virginia, police.

"It's incredibly scary for the community to think that someone who would rape and brutally murder someone 40 years ago was out in society," Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate said at a news conference on Wednesday.

On May 15, 1986, the body of 22-year-old Roberta Walls was discovered in a field behind an elementary school, police said.

Walls "was a loving daughter, a big sister, a friend to those who knew her and someone that could be counted on in her circle of friends," Virginia Beach Police Deputy Chief Jeffery Wilkerson said.

Her murder was investigated for decades, police said.

In 2001, a male DNA profile was developed and it was entered into the national DNA databank, but there was no match, police Capt. Michele Wyatt said.

"During the course of the investigation, the DNA of more than 30 males was compared with the offender's DNA, and all were eliminated," Wyatt said.

In 2023, the Virginia Beach Police Department received grant funding that allowed investigators to pursue forensic genealogy leads, Wyatt said.

Police went on to identify a "possible suspect who had strong ties to the area during the relevant time period," Wyatt said, and a "direct DNA comparison ultimately identified Charles Berry as the source of the DNA profile."

Investigators discovered that Berry was in the U.S. Navy during the time of the murder and was stationed in the Virginia Beach area, Wyatt said.

It appears Berry did not know Walls before the murder, police said, adding that Berry had never been on the police's radar.

Berry, 66, of Newington, Connecticut, was arrested on Monday, the Newington Police Department said. He's charged with rape and capital murder in the commission of a rape, the chief said.

"This breakthrough stands as a powerful testament to the relentless persistence of our detectives, who refused to let Roberta be forgotten," the Virginia Beach Police Department said in a statement. "We hope this closure brings a measure of peace to the Walls family and sends a clear message: no matter how much time passes, we will never stop searching for the truth."

Berry is in custody in Connecticut and it is not clear if he has an attorney, according to court records.

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