‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ taken off ABC schedule indefinitely following backlash

Disney’s ABC network said it will remove “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” from its schedule indefinitely after Nexstar Media, one of the nation’s largest television station owners, announced it would no longer air the program in response to remarks Kimmel made about the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, according to Variety.

Nexstar said Wednesday that its “owned and partner television stations affiliated with the ABC Television Network will preempt ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ for the foreseeable future, beginning with tonight’s show.”

The company added that it “strongly objects to recent comments made by Mr. Kimmel concerning the killing of Charlie Kirk and will replace the show with other programming in its ABC-affiliated markets.”

The decision follows comments Kimmel made during his Monday night monologue.

Referring to Kirk’s death, Kimmel said the “MAGA gang” was attempting to use the shooting for political purposes.

“We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang trying to characterize this kid who killed Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them,” Kimmel said.

Kirk, a high-profile conservative figure and founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed Sept. 10 during a debate at Utah Valley University.

Authorities said three days later they had arrested the suspected shooter.

ABC has not indicated when or if “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” will return to its broadcast schedule.

