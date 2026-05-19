DOJ addendum to Trump settlement bars IRS from auditing him and his family

(WASHINGTON) -- The Justice Department on Tuesday issued an addendum to its sweeping settlement to end President Donald Trump's lawsuit against the IRS that would bar the government from conducting audits of tax returns filed by Trump, his family and their companies.

The filing, signed by acting Attorney General Todd Blanche and posted to the Justice Department's website Tuesday, states that the IRS is "forever barred and precluded" from "prosecuting or pursuing" examinations or reviews of Trump or "related or affiliated individuals" and businesses.

The addendum expands the unprecedented settlement agreement announced by the DOJ Monday that establishes a $1.776 billion "Anti-Weaponization Fund" to compensate those who allege they were wrongly targeted under the Biden administration, in exchange for Trump dropping his $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS as well as two civil claims for $230 million related to the Russia collusion investigation he faced during his first term in office and the 2022 search of his Mar-a-Lago estate.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.