'Chud the Builder' held on $1.25M bond after shooting outside courthouse

(CLARKSVILLE, Tenn.) -- Rage-baiting livestreamer Dalton Eatherly, known online as "Chud the Builder," is being held on $1.25 million bond after being charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting outside a Tennessee courthouse.

Eatherly, 28, and another man sustained gunshot wounds during the shooting incident Wednesday outside the Montgomery County Courthouse in Clarksville, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

There was a "physical altercation that escalated to gunfire," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Following an investigation into the shooting, Eatherly was arrested later that day and charged with attempted murder, as well as employing a firearm during a dangerous felony, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, according to the sheriff's office.

During his arraignment on the charges Friday, Judge Reid Poland III noted the need to "protect the public interest and public safety" due to the seriousness of the charges and the public location of the shooting, while setting the bond at $1.25 million.

The prosecutor asked for the bond to be addressed at a later hearing so the court could review all factors, including a pending case Eatherly has in Davidson County, and "make an informed decision."

Eatherly's next bond hearing has been scheduled for May 21, and a preliminary hearing for May 26. ABC News has reached out to his attorney for comment.

Online court records show Eatherly had a civil debt appearance scheduled Wednesday morning at the Montgomery County courthouse, though it's unclear if he attended the hearing.

He was involved in a "confrontation" with another man outside the courthouse, District Attorney General Robert Nash, whose district covers Montgomery County, said in a statement.

"The confrontation resulted in gunfire, and both men were taken for medical treatment," Nash said.

Both men were transported to area hospitals in stable condition, according to the sheriff's office. Authorities have not publicly identified the other man involved in the incident.

Eatherly has made a social media presence by recording and livestreaming his racist confrontations with Black people and others while touting his constitutionally protected right to do so.

The shooting incident came days after he was arrested in a separate incident in Nashville and charged with theft, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, according to court records.

He was arrested over the weekend for allegedly refusing to pay for $371.55 in food and drink from a restaurant at the Omni Hotel where he had been livestreaming, according to court records.

When restaurant staff asked him to stop livestreaming during the incident on Saturday, "he became disruptive and started making racial statements, yelling, screaming and otherwise creating a scene at the location," an affidavit filed in Davidson County Court stated.

Online court records do not list any attorney for Eatherly in that case.

ABC News' Jack Date contributed to this report.

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