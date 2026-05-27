Beloved dad killed in Washington state chemical tank rupture: 'We are so heartbroken'

(LONGVIEW, Wash.) -- A beloved husband, dad and grandfather was killed in the chemical tank rupture at a pulp and paper mill in Washington state, according to his daughter.

Geovana Bernal told ABC News that her father, Gilbert Bernal, died in Tuesday morning's incident at his workplace, Nippon Dynawave Packaging in Longview, Washington.

At least one person was killed, multiple people suffered critical injuries and nine employees remain missing, officials said. The ongoing recovery efforts are "extremely complex" due to the unstable tank, which contains white liquor, a chemical mixture used in the paper-making process, according to authorities.

Geovana Bernal said in a statement, "There are not enough words to express on how devastated we are right now."

"My father was the most selfless man I knew. He worked hard to provide for his family and he loved us so much," she said. "He was going to celebrate his 32nd wedding anniversary with mom in just a couple weeks and he loved my son, his first grandson, so much."

She said Gilbert Bernal often helped out at his church, "volunteering his time to help repairs or help anyone in need."

"He was a great man, husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and friend," Geovana Bernal said. "We are so heartbroken."

The coroner's office has not released the identity of the confirmed fatality, but Geovana Bernal said her brother viewed images of her father and confirmed his death after speaking with the coroner's office.

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