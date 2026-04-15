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Movies and TV shows casting in Orlando

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures attention starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Orlando, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

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'Mezarko - URGENT'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Thomas Mezarko (lead, male, 22-36)

- Roles pay up to: $800

- Casting locations: Orlando

- Learn more about the short film here

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'The Camel's Back'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Julie (lead, female, 21-40)

--- Richard (lead, male, 21-40)

--- James (lead, 21-40)

- Roles pay up to: $300

- Casting locations: Orlando

- Learn more about the short film here

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Showreel Scenes

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Sienna (lead, female, 40-60)

--- Lucy (lead, female, 40-60)

--- Penny (lead, female, 18-28)

- Roles pay up to: $100

- Casting locations: Orlando

- Learn more about the short film here

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'Who You Be'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Telly (lead, male, 21-29)

--- Hotel Attendant (supporting, male, 35-45)

--- Homeowner (supporting, male, 40-55)

- Roles pay up to: $500

- Casting locations: Orlando

- Learn more about the short film here

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Horror Feature Film

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Chloe (lead, female, 16-35)

--- Simon (lead, male, 18-35)

- Casting locations: Orlando

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Senior Assassin'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Mason Nelson (lead, male, 18-24)

--- Party Extras (background / extra, all genders, 18-26)

--- Police Officers (background / extra, male, 20-59)

- Casting locations: Orlando

- Learn more about the short film here

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'Davy Jones'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Mia Carter (lead, female, 21-30)

--- Brooke Pierce (lead, female, 18-30)

--- Jake Turner (lead, male, 18-30)

- Casting locations: Orlando

- Learn more about the short film here

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'Disputes'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Couples (lead, 18+)

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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High-Impact Vertical Drama Series

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Lead Female (lead, female, 18-35)

--- Lead Male (lead, male, 18-40)

- Roles pay up to: $6,400

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the vertical series here

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'Somershire'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Lucy (supporting, female, 28-35)

--- Monica (supporting, female, 55-65)

--- Ozzie (supporting, male, 65-70)

- Roles pay up to: $747

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Blood & Betrayal'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Dustin (lead, male, 21-48)

--- Luca (lead, male, 21-38)

- Roles pay up to: $3,200

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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DemonCode

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- MAX (supporting, male, 50-60)

--- SAUL (supporting, male, 50-60)

--- VICTOR (lead, male, 30-45)

- Roles pay up to: $2,400

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Reality, Couples Who Are Dating or Engaged

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Couples Who Are Dating or Engaged (lead, 25-35)

- Roles pay up to: $16,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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'Boyfriends'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ed (lead, male, 18-25)

--- Dante (lead, male, 18-25)

--- Cindy (supporting, female, 40-60)

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.