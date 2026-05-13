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Movies and TV shows casting in Orlando

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures attention starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Orlando, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

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'Paper Boats'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Oliver Cabrera (lead, male, 10-13)

--- Frankie Lu (lead, female, 10-14)

- Roles pay up to: $500

- Casting locations: Orlando

- Learn more about the short film here

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'ROT'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Rebecca (lead, female, 20-30)

- Roles pay up to: $1,200

- Casting locations: Orlando

- Learn more about the short film here

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Short Film Series

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- TBD (lead, 18+)

- Roles pay up to: $200

- Casting locations: Orlando

- Learn more about the short film here

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Short-Form Reality Series

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Self (lead, 18+)

- Roles pay up to: $300

- Casting locations: Orlando

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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Lifestyle Interview Series, Real Couples and Mothers

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Real Couple (Dating, Engaged, or Married) (real people, 18-65)

- Roles pay up to: $75

- Casting locations: Orlando

- Learn more about the documentary series here

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Horror Feature Film

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Marley (lead, male, 40-70)

--- Leonard (lead, male, 25-40)

--- Khalil (lead, male, 18-26)

- Roles pay up to: $1,400

- Casting locations: Orlando

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Horror Short Film

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Rick (lead, male, 35-45)

--- Stepfather (supporting, male, 55-62)

--- Kid 1 (supporting, male, 7-9)

- Roles pay up to: $1,200

- Casting locations: Orlando

- Learn more about the short film here

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'The Pack Rat'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Noah (lead, male, 30-35)

--- Charlene (lead, female, 25-30)

--- Quincy (supporting, 40-50)

- Roles pay up to: $14,388

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Untitled Music Biopic

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Aria (lead, female, 18-21)

--- Social Media Dancers (supporting, all genders, 11-25)

--- Social Media Singers (supporting, 11-25)

- Roles pay up to: $21,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Birds of a Feather'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ruby (lead, female, 7-10)

- Roles pay up to: $2,400

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'The Pack Rat'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Noah (lead, male, 30-35)

--- Charlene (lead, female, 25-30)

--- Quincy (supporting, 40-50)

- Roles pay up to: $14,388

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Look Inside'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Nicole Monroe (lead, female, 20-33)

--- Julian Jones (lead, male, 21-35)

--- Mason Colloway (lead, male, 17-30)

- Roles pay up to: $2,400

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Nationwide Game Show

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Game Show Contestants (real people, all genders, 18-60)

- Roles pay up to: $2,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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'The Pack Rat'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Noah (lead, male, 30-35)

--- Charlene (lead, female, 25-30)

--- Quincy (supporting, 40-50)

- Roles pay up to: $14,388

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.