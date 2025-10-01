Movies and TV shows casting in Miami

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Miami, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Dpongvit // Shutterstock

'On-Camera Interviewer'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Talent (lead, 21-45)

- Average hourly rate: $50

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Media_Photos // Shutterstock

'Vertical Mini-Drama Series'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Will (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Sasha (lead, female, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $106

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

'Frosted Tips'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Salon Clients (background extra, 20-90)

--- Bris Guests (background extra, 30-90)

--- Hair Stylists (background extra, 25-60)

- Average hourly rate: $15

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

'I Have A Story to Tell'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Film Crew (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

muratart // Shutterstock

'Asherah: A Love Odyssey - Episode One - Flashbacks'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ariel: Age-19 (supporting, female, 18-23)

--- Miguel: Age-20 (lead, male, 18-24)

--- Asherah: Age-18 (lead, female, 18-23)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Media_Photos // Shutterstock

'Untitled Short Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Teacher and School Principal (day player, male, 30-50)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

guruXOX // Shutterstock

'Messi Broadcast'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Messi (, male, 18-87)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

KinoMasterskaya // Shutterstock

'The Perfect Partner'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Eve-9 (Eve) (lead, female, 25-50)

--- Lyra-5 (lead, female, 25-40)

--- Sasha-X (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'Untitled Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Daughter (day player, female, 8-12)

--- Son (day player, male, 8-12)

--- Mother (day player, female, 30-35)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'NextGen News'

- Project type: documentary

- Roles:

--- Sound Assistant (crew)

--- Production Assistant - Outreach (crew)

--- Social Media Manager (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the documentary here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Max (lead, 25-35)

--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)

--- Ann (supporting, female, 20-35)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.