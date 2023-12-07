News

Men face charges after vending machine in their ‘health store’ dispense cocaine, ecstasy

By Laurel Lee

File photo. (Andrey Rykov/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Two men are facing federal charges for allegedly selling cocaine, ecstasy, magic mushrooms, and other drugs out of vending machines in a Honolulu after-hours club and in a fake health and wellness store.

At least three overdoses, one of them fatal, were reported in the past 13 months at the Aether nightclub.

Officials say there was a back room at the club “that customers had access to via a keypad code that they get from staff.”

In that room, there was “a vending machine that dispensed bags of cocaine and Ketamine.”

Marc Goto, 52, and Frankie Nguyen, 32, are being charged with possession with intent to distribute.

Laurel Lee

Laurel Lee is a reporter for WDBO and produces various Ask the Expert shows on the weekend.

